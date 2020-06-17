Universal Apostles’ Fellowship Church Elder Reclaims Leadership over Rights Violations

In short
Mafabi who consecrated Isanga in 2013 says that his successor has abandoned the set doctrines of tolerance and non-violence while overseeing the church activities, and as such, he cannot watch him mislead the congregation.
Universal Apostles’ Fellowship Church Elder Reclaims Leadership over Rights Violations17 Jun 2020, 17:48 Comments 132 Views Jinja, Uganda Religion Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: activity associate church member press release
Mentioned: David Bagarukayo Emmanuel Musasizi Fred Isanga Human Rights Mafabi Micros Mafabi Uganda human rights violations
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.