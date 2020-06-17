Wambuzi Reacheal
Universal Apostles’ Fellowship Church Elder Reclaims Leadership over Rights Violations

Micros Mafabi addressing journalists on Wednesday.

Mafabi who consecrated Isanga in 2013 says that his successor has abandoned the set doctrines of tolerance and non-violence while overseeing the church activities, and as such, he cannot watch him mislead the congregation.

 

