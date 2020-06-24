In short
The report highlights that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, one-in-five children, adolescents and youth were entirely excluded from education. Stigma, stereotypes and discrimination have also kept millions more children alienated from classrooms, with the current crisis further perpetuating different forms of exclusion.
Universal, Inclusive Education 'Non-Negotiable'- Report
