Universities Asked to Develop Guidelines for Reopening

In short
The institutions have been asked to reopen under the staggered manner of learning as well as ensure vaccination. In addition, they are to adopt the Standards Operating Procedures-SOPs against Covid-19 as required by the Ministry of Health.
Universities Asked to Develop Guidelines for Reopening29 Oct 2021, 18:09 Comments 160 Views Education Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Universities
Mentioned: National Council for Higher Education (NCHE)
