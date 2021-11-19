Universities, Colleges Disregard Ongoing Changes in Teacher Education

In short
Effective this year, the Ministry of Education and Sports, through the 2019 National Teacher Policy, phased out lower qualifications for teachers in favour of degree programmes. According to the policy direction, the ministry also stipulated that the teacher degree programme will be running for four instead of the normal three years.
Universities, Colleges Disregard Ongoing Changes in Teacher Education19 Nov 2021, 06:08 Comments 201 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Student teachers from Kibuli PTC showing some of the instructional materials developed for school practice
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.