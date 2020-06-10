Christopher Kisekka
Universities to Extend Private Admission Deadline

10 Jun 2020, 13:13 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Misc Report
Students viewing Government sponsorship list. (Courtesy photo)

Prof Umar Kakumba, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in-Charge of Academic Affairs at Makerere University says although the private scheme undergraduate application deadline is June 12th, 2020 they will be extending it. He says they believe that the eighteen day extension will be sufficient for students who would have missed out on the government sponsorship and wish to join Makerere University.

 

