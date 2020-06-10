Universities to Extend Private Admission Deadline

In short
Prof Umar Kakumba, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in-Charge of Academic Affairs at Makerere University says although the private scheme undergraduate application deadline is June 12th, 2020 they will be extending it. He says they believe that the eighteen day extension will be sufficient for students who would have missed out on the government sponsorship and wish to join Makerere University.
Universities to Extend Private Admission Deadline10 Jun 2020, 13:13 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Misc Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.