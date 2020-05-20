In short
Reuben Twinomujuni, the Public Relations Officer Kyambogo University, says they are considering moving evening class students to the day program to cope up with the curfew.
Universities to Shift Evening Classes Due to Curfew
20 May 2020
In short
Mentioned: Dr. Mouhamad Mpezamihigo Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, Professor Vicent Kakembo, vice chancellor of Muteesa 1 Royal University
