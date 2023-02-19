EDSON KINENE
13:46

Universities Urged to Integrate Vocational Skills in Courses

19 Feb 2023, 13:43 Comments 70 Views Mbarara, Uganda Education Updates
Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and the Archbishop Lambert Beineomugisha in Procession at univeristy of St Jospehs Mbarara

In short
Bainomugisha also said that many students opt for vocational skills because they can’t find work after university.

 

