University Council Representative: Attorney General Kabale District to Conduct Fresh Polls

In short
The disputed polls saw the Northern Division representative Verah Tuyizere Tumuheki elected to replace the late former Kabale District LC V Chairperson, Patrick Besigye Keihwa, who died last year. Tumuheki garnered 18 votes defeating his rival March Boaz, the Ryakarimira town council LC V councilor who got 16 votes.
University Council Representative: Attorney General Kabale District to Conduct Fresh Polls22 Sep 2022
In short
