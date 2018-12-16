University Staff Demand Arrears in January Payment Circular

In short
The chairperson of the Forum for Academic Staff of Public Universities in Uganda Dr Grace Lubaale told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Sunday that while they welcome the presidents commitment, they are yearning for the reality in terms of money.
University Staff Demand Arrears in January Payment
16 Dec 2018
Members of Executives of Academic Staff of Public University in Uganda during a meeting on salary enhancement at Kyambogo University -File Photo Login to license this image from 1$.
