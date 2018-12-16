Davidson Ndyabahika
University Staff Demand Arrears in January Payment Circular

16 Dec 2018, 14:45 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
The chairperson of the Forum for Academic Staff of Public Universities in Uganda Dr Grace Lubaale told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Sunday that while they welcome the presidents commitment, they are yearning for the reality in terms of money.

 

