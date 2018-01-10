University Staff Want UGX196 Billion Salary Increase in Budget

In short
Staff at public universities in Uganda are pushing government to include 196 billion shillings in the 2018/2019 budget to cater for their salary enhancement.
University Staff Want UGX196 Billion Salary Increase in Budget10 Jan 2018, 17:50 Comments 58 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Breaking news
Jackson Betihamah, the chairperson of the Public Universities Teaching and Non-teaching staff executive forum-Puntsef Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.