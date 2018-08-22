University Students Demand Release of Bobi Wine, Other Legislators

In short
David Musiri, an activist and Bachelor of Arts with Education student at Makerere University claimed that several students picked up with Bobi Wine are in custody.
University Students Demand Release of Bobi Wine, Other Legislators22 Aug 2018, 17:59 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Parliament Politics Updates
A kyambogo University student holds posters on with inscription messages demanding for release of Singer and Politician Bobi Wine Login to license this image from 1$.
