University Students Want More Interaction with Supervisors

In short
Ambrose Katungi Muhwezi, a Master of Public Health Student on Distance learning in an interview with URN said students at a Masters level usually find it difficult to progress with their research due to limited interaction with supervisors. He wants more emphasis to be put on workshops intended to have supervisors open up to students.
University Students Want More Interaction with Supervisors11 Mar 2019, 14:28 Comments 128 Views Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Graduate students Jeniffer Achan Moses Kigozi, a second year Masters of Health Services Research student Professor Rhoda Wanyeze Students hiring mercenaries to do work for them mercenary
Mentioned: Ambrose Katungi Muhwezi Dean of the School of Public Health Fairway Hotel Graduate students Jeniffer Achan Makerere University Makerere University School of Public Health Master of Public Health Student Masters of Health Services Masters of Public Health Professor Wanyeze Rhoda Wanyeze School of Public Health
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.