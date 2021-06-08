Unknown Assailants Kill Butaleja Fuel Pump Attendant

In short
According to Police, the deceased’s colleagues found his lifeless body lying in front of the pump around 4:00 AM. The Bukedi South Police Spokesperson, Moses Mugwe told URN that the security guard at the fuel pump station, Asuman Guloba reported Wandage’s murder to the police.
Unknown Assailants Kill Butaleja Fuel Pump Attendant8 Jun 2021, 07:55 Comments 126 Views Butaleja, Eastern Region, Uganda Crime Updates
