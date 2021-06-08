AYUBU KIRINYA
07:59

Unknown Assailants Kill Butaleja Fuel Pump Attendant

8 Jun 2021, 07:55 Comments 126 Views Butaleja, Eastern Region, Uganda Crime Updates

In short
According to Police, the deceased’s colleagues found his lifeless body lying in front of the pump around 4:00 AM. The Bukedi South Police Spokesperson, Moses Mugwe told URN that the security guard at the fuel pump station, Asuman Guloba reported Wandage’s murder to the police.

 

