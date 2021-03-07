Unknown Assailants Kills Lyantonde Town Council FDC Mobiliser

In short
“On Friday he called some business associates who he supplied pork asking them to pay him. So they told him to pick the money on Saturday. So we think those that killed him wanted the money he had just collected, what we don’t know is whether they trailed him from Lyantonde or Mbarara,” he said.
Unknown Assailants Kills Lyantonde Town Council FDC Mobiliser7 Mar 2021, 10:52 Comments 180 Views Lyantonde, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: FDC Mobiliser Lyantonde FDC Mobiliser killed
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.