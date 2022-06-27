Unknown Assailants Raid Kyakasengura Prison, Injure Warder

In short
Jackson Musinguzi, a prison warder from Kyakasengura government prison told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that they heard Otimong screaming for help and rushed to see what was happening only to find him bleeding in his house.
Unknown Assailants Raid Kyakasengura Prison, Injure Warder27 Jun 2022, 06:57 Comments 48 Views Kibale, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson commenting has confirmed the raid and attack of the officer by the assailants.
