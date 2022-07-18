Henry Lematia
Unknown Assailants Stab Primary Five Pupil to Death

18 Jul 2022, 16:17 Comments 101 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Crime Education Breaking news

According to Muhammed, he woke up on Monday morning to the news of the death of his son. Rashid Kayinga, the Enyau cell LC I chairperson in Kenya ward, says that he informed the police about the incident, but they took a long time to arrive prompting the deceased's relatives to take his body for burial.

 

