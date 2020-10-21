Unknown Assailants Strangle Nansana Businesswoman to Death

In short
According to Owoyesigire, the assailants waylaid Nakibi on her way to the market this morning. They strangled her and left for her dead, where she was found by a Boda boda rider who reported the incident to Masitoowa police station.
Unknown Assailants Strangle Nansana Businesswoman to Death21 Oct 2020, 15:33 Comments 59 Views Wakiso, Uganda Security Crime Report
