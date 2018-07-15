In short
Lutuko village in Lawiye-Oduny parish, Madi Opei Sub-County in Lamwo district is gripped with shock and fear after unknown gunmen shot dead one of their residents in an attempted cattle raid mission. The gunmen reportedly sneaked into Uganda through the wide porous boundary corridors between Agoro and Madi-Opei Sub-Counties.
Unknown Cattle Rustlers Kill One In Lamwo
