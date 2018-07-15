Unknown Cattle Rustlers Kill One In Lamwo

Cattle grazing in one of the regions in Uganda. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Lutuko village in Lawiye-Oduny parish, Madi Opei Sub-County in Lamwo district is gripped with shock and fear after unknown gunmen shot dead one of their residents in an attempted cattle raid mission. The gunmen reportedly sneaked into Uganda through the wide porous boundary corridors between Agoro and Madi-Opei Sub-Counties.