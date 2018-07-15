Dominic Ochola
10:38

Unknown Cattle Rustlers Kill One In Lamwo

15 Jul 2018, 10:38 Comments 204 Views Lamwo, Uganda Crime Northern Security Report
Cattle grazing in one of the regions in Uganda. courtesy photo

Cattle grazing in one of the regions in Uganda. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Lutuko village in Lawiye-Oduny parish, Madi Opei Sub-County in Lamwo district is gripped with shock and fear after unknown gunmen shot dead one of their residents in an attempted cattle raid mission. The gunmen reportedly sneaked into Uganda through the wide porous boundary corridors between Agoro and Madi-Opei Sub-Counties.

 

Tagged with: lawiye-oduny parish reed several herds of cattle from the kraals and again waylaid village farmers gunmen reportedly attacked the village
Mentioned: uganda people's defense forces updf anti stock theft unit astu updf 4th division

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.