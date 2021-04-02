In short
Joseph Singoma, the Senior Planner Kasese District says they received reports that some of the displaced persons were inviting relatives to come and illegally establish structures in the camp.
"Unknown" People Settle on Muhokya IDP Camp Land Top story2 Apr 2021, 11:45 Comments 174 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Updates
Last year the district disolved 10 camps that were hosted by schools a head of the new academic term
In short
Mentioned: Muhokya IDP camp
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.