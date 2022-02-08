Unknown Thugs Dismantle, Steal Gulu City Solar Street Lights

In short
One of the locals from the Industrial Area who asked not to be named said that last week in the evening she witnessed some of the street goons dismantling the solar bulb, panel, batteries, and sensor from one of the non-functional solar lights but she could not do anything for fear of her dear life
Unknown Thugs Dismantle, Steal Gulu City Solar Street Lights8 Feb 2022, 17:15 Comments 165 Views Gulu, Uganda Security Business and finance Northern Breaking news
One of the solar system along Walter Opwonya road which panel has been stolen by the unknwon thugs. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
Tagged with: insecurity in Gulu City
Mentioned: Walter Opwonya Ra
