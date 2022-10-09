Kimbowa Ivan
16:52

Unknown Thugs Shoot Uganda Tea Cooperation Manager, Security Guard Top story

9 Oct 2022, 16:51 Comments 676 Views Security Business and finance Agriculture Editorial
Uganda Tea Estates, Salama branch offices located at Ntenjeru-Kisoga town council

Uganda Tea Estates, Salama branch offices located at Ntenjeru-Kisoga town council

In short
An eye witness told URN on condition of anonymity that after disabling their victims, the gunmen moved closer to the vehicle and shot them again before removing a bag in the back seat containing an unspecified amount of cash.

 

Tagged with: Uganda Tea Cooperation Workers Celebrate Independence in Somber Mood after Robbers Shot Their Manager, Asker
Mentioned: Uganda Tea Cooperation

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.