UNMA Forecasts Short Seasonal Rains

In short
Despite the prevailing enhanced seasonal rains in the country, the metrological authority forecasts a dry spell that will soon be experienced in some parts of Central and Southwestern Uganda while moderate precipitation is expected to continue in other regions of the country during the second ten days of May (between 11th to 20th).
UNMA Forecasts Short Seasonal Rains7 May 2022, 12:27 Comments 39 Views Environment Agriculture Report
In short
Tagged with: Seasonal Weather Forecasts Short rainy season for May
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.