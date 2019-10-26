Brian Luwaga
UNMA Warns of Heavy Rains Over Next Five Days

26 Oct 2019, 11:25 Comments 254 Views Luweero, Uganda Agriculture Misc Updates

The statement signed by Acting Executive Director of UNMA Paul Isabirye warns of flooding in urban areas ,low lying areas, mudslides in the mountainous areas and lightning strikes coupled with strong winds.

 

