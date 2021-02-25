In short
Helen Mukakarisa Kataratambi, the Executive Secretary UNMEB, says that although students were thoroughly checked before the start of the examinations, five candidates entered the examination rooms with unauthorized materials, which called for the cancellation of their results.
UNMEB Records Cases of Malpractice, COVID19 Locks Out 123 Candidates
25 Feb 2021
UNMEB and Ministry of education officails possing for a photo with the Education Minister at State House after the release of the examinations
