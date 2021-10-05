UNOC Fails To Get Market for 40,000 Barrels of Crude Oil

Containers of test crude oil obatined during the driling at Kingfisher operated by CNOOC Uganda Limited Uganda's crude oil is waxy and quickly solidifies on getting to the surface, the reason for a heated pipeline to Tanga, Tanzania.

In short

The oil is now stored in specialised containers or called Butitainers at four locations in the Albertine Graben; Kasamene-1, Ngara-1 and Ngiri-2 well sites in Buliisa District, and Tangi Camp in Nwoya District.