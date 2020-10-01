Christopher Kisekka
Unpacking The Homeschooling Package for Non-Finalist Learners

1 Oct 2020, 12:24 Comments 82 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates

In short
Each learner is expected to get a package covering all the subjects taught at their level. For instance, a Primary Five pupil is expected to get material covering subjects of Science, English language, Social studies, Religious education, and Mathematics all covering the entire syllabus of the said class.

 

