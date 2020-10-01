Unpacking The Homeschooling Package for Non-Finalist Learners

In short
Each learner is expected to get a package covering all the subjects taught at their level. For instance, a Primary Five pupil is expected to get material covering subjects of Science, English language, Social studies, Religious education, and Mathematics all covering the entire syllabus of the said class.
Unpacking The Homeschooling Package for Non-Finalist Learners1 Oct 2020, 12:24 Comments 82 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.