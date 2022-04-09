Pamela Mawanda
Unprofessional Store Management Accelerated Ministry of Agriculture Fire - Experts

The Ministry of Agriculture Store Building

In short
The fire that occurred last week on Sunday is believed to have been started when a heap of garbage was burnt near a generated that was located next to the store building. The fire is believed to have spread to a diesel generator that burst and spread to the storage facility where papers, knapsacks, semen, fridges, and chemicals were all being kept. Experts say this was unprofessional

 

