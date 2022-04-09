Unprofessional Store Management Accelerated Ministry of Agriculture Fire - Experts

In short
The fire that occurred last week on Sunday is believed to have been started when a heap of garbage was burnt near a generated that was located next to the store building. The fire is believed to have spread to a diesel generator that burst and spread to the storage facility where papers, knapsacks, semen, fridges, and chemicals were all being kept. Experts say this was unprofessional
Unprofessional Store Management Accelerated Ministry of Agriculture Fire - Experts9 Apr 2022, 15:52 Comments 179 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ministry of Agriculture Fire
