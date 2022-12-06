In short
Addressing journalists on Monday afternoon, Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eli Katunguka noted that his office has been inundated with complaints from students claiming despite completing all the graduation requirements, their names are missing on the list while those with known retakes had been listed.
Unqualified Students Conniving with Kyambogo Staff to Appear On Graduation List Top story6 Dec 2022, 06:51 Comments 96 Views Education Report
Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor Professor Eli Katunguka-Rwakishaya speaking to URN Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.