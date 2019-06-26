In short
Donozio Habasa, the Kabambiro Sub County LC III chairperson, says his executive members including himself have been blocked by police to monitor the works.
UNRA Accused of Blocking Residents from Monitoring Bridge Construction26 Jun 2019, 15:30 Comments 83 Views Local government Misc Report
In short
Mentioned: ARMTASS Technical Services Kabambiro Bridge Local Government Act UNRA Uganda National Road Authority
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.