UNRA, Kabale Municipal Authorities On The Spot for Channeling Rain Water into People’s Homes

In short
Recently, Kabale municipal authorities started constructing a channel to drain water from the former Kabale Municipal Cemetery, which was leveled to accommodate the Mwanjari business center where the council relocated vendors too to paveway for the redevelopment of Kabale Central Market.
UNRA, Kabale Municipal Authorities On The Spot for Channeling Rain Water into People’s Homes8 Aug 2022, 07:45 Comments 128 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Human rights Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.