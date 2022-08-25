Joan Akello
UNRA Asks Court to Dismiss Suit Over Absence of Streetlights on Entebbe Expressway

Section of the 51.4KM Kampala-Entebbe Expressway. Image by Uganda National Roads Authority

UNRA says the Entebbe expressway project and the Northern Bypass "are some of the newly completed roads in the country and were designed and implemented in accordance with acceptable standards for Roads and Bridges and in compliance with the national policies, laws, regulations and industry practice."

 

