UNRA Closes Namasale –Zengebe Ferry Route on Lake Kyoga

Uganda National Road Authority UNRA has temporarily closed Namasale Zengebe ferry route on Lake Kyoga after all the two ferries operating on this route broke down. Mark Ssali, UNRAs Director for Communication says MV Kyoga I vessel first broke down two weeks ago before the new MV Kyoga II broke down on Wednesday.
UNRA Closes Namasale –Zengebe Ferry Route on Lake Kyoga9 Feb 2018
