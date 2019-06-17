In short
Richard Mugolo, an engineer at Kark Technical services says construction materials including culverts, paving stones, furniture and batteries worth 7 million shillings have been stolen by residents in Kanyinyi Upper village Pakwach Sub County.
UNRA Decries Theft of Construction Materials for Pakwach-Panyimur Road
