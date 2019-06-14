In short
Kasaija says that out of the 6.4 trillion shillings allocated to the works and transport sector, Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA will get 4 trillion shillings to among others, acquire land for the construction of the three roads and compensate the affected persons.
UNRA Gets UGX 4 Trillion for Land Acquistion for Oil Roads14 Jun 2019, 07:22 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: critical oil roads
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.