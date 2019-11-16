In short
The announcement comes barely a week after decks on the Bridge which connects lakes Edward and George got damaged. The Channel also connects the districts of Kasese and Rubirizi. The roads agency issued a directive on Tuesday stopping heavy trucks and buses from using the road but allowed light vehicles to cross, albeit, with caution.
UNRA Introduces Speed Boats at Kazinga Channel after Bridge Decks Collapse
