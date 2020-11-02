Edward Eninu
UNRA, Kapelebyong District Disown Acinga Bridge

Residents crossing Acinga Bridge with a boat donated by Anthony Esenu.

Residents in the area told our reporter that many women have given birth at the bridge after failing to cross over Dopeth-Okok river to access Acowa HC III for delivery. Acinga Sub County doesn’t have a government health facility or school.

 

