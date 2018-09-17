Blanshe Musinguzi
UNRA Signs Tender Contract For Kampala Flyover

A section of the Kampala flyover project design courtesy photo

A section of the Kampala flyover project design

In short
The first lot of the project that will cost Uganda Shilling 300 billion will be funded jointly by government and Japan through Japan International Corporation Agency JICA.

 

