UNRA Signs Tender Contract For Kampala Flyover

In short
The first lot of the project that will cost Uganda Shilling 300 billion will be funded jointly by government and Japan through Japan International Corporation Agency JICA.
UNRA Signs Tender Contract For Kampala Flyover17 Sep 2018, 17:23 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
In short
Tagged with: kampala flyover project uganda national roads authority japanese international corporation agency
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.