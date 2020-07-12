UNRA Starts Repairs of Docking Piers

In short
Allan Ssempebwa Kyobe, spokesperson UNRA says the authority needs up to end of August to complete the emergency works.
“The landing sites were low lying that is why they got submerged and now we need to pile more stones and other materials to raise the docking areas,” Ssempebwa says.
UNRA Starts Repairs of Docking Piers12 Jul 2020, 17:09 Comments 178 Views Entebbe, Uganda Environment Human rights Local government Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.