steven Ariong
17:34

UNRA "Still Studying" the Widening Cracks in Moroto - Nakapiripirit Road

14 Feb 2021, 17:34 Comments 165 Views Science and technology Human rights Environment Updates
Moroto residents walk passed a cracked section of Moroto, Nakapiripirit road on Saturday.

Moroto residents walk passed a cracked section of Moroto, Nakapiripirit road on Saturday.

In short
Mr. Francis Kiyonga, the LC5 chairperson Amudat District, said they have raised issues concerning the widening cracks on Moroto, Nakapiripirit road in the various meetings with UNRA team but no proper answer is given to the leaders.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.