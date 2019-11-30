UNRA Suspends Masindi Port Ferry Operation After Engine Breakdown

In short
Charles Alex Bogere, the Ferry Master at Masindi Port says one of the engines became fault while in motion crossing the river with passengers promoting them to immediately suspending operation.
Whereas a team of UNRA engineers are already working on the faulty engine, Bogere told URN they are not yet aware about when the ferry may resume operation.
UNRA Suspends Masindi Port Ferry Operation After Engine Breakdown30 Nov 2019, 14:34 Comments 89 Views Apac, Uganda Business and finance Misc Tourism Updates
In short
Tagged with: Masindi Port Ferry River Nile UNRA apac district
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.