UNRA Suspends Masindi Port Ferry

In short
Mark Ssali, the UNRA Communications Officer, says the ferry has been suspended until November 15th, 2018 to allow their engineers to service it.
UNRA Suspends Masindi Port Ferry1 Nov 2018, 14:44 Comments 134 Views Apac, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
Copy of the press release announcing the temporal suspension of Masindi Port Ferry operation across River Nile
