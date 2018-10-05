UNRA Takes over Plant Operators Training Center In Luweero

In short
In 2011, the United Kingdom through Department for International Development and Crossroads Programme constructed a modern Plant Training center and simulators to enable operators acquire skills to run road equipment.
UNRA Takes over Plant Operators Training Center In Luweero5 Oct 2018, 16:10 Comments 109 Views Luweero, Uganda Misc Analysis
A plant Operator running a simulator at Luweero Plant Operators' Training Center Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.