UNRA Tests Illumination at New Jinja Bridge

The Uganda National Roads Authority has this evening tested the illumination of the new Jinja bridge. The bridge, the longest across a river in East Africa, will be commissioned this Wednesday by President Yoweri Museveni.



On the night of its commissioning, the bridge will be illuminated in black, yellow and red, the colors of the Uganda flag.

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.