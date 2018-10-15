URN Editorial
23:38

UNRA Tests Illumination at New Jinja Bridge

15 Oct 2018, 23:28 Comments 158 Views Jinja, Uganda Lifestyle Slideshow
  • Sylvia Nankya

    Nile Bridge 1

  • Sylvia Nankya

    Illuminating 2

  • Sylvia Nankya

    Illumination 3

  • URN Editorial

    - No name -

  • URN Editorial

    Jinja bridge

 

The Uganda National Roads Authority has this evening tested the illumination of the new Jinja bridge. The bridge, the longest across a  river in East Africa, will be commissioned this Wednesday by President Yoweri Museveni.

On the night of its commissioning, the bridge will be illuminated in black, yellow and red, the colors of the Uganda flag.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

About the author

URN Editorial

