UNRA Throws Away sh7.3 BN as Work Ministry also Flushes sh16.3BN in Masaka

In short

Out of the 23.6 billion Shillings, Auditor General John Muwanga notes nugatory expenditure in interest on delayed payments to contractors totaling 7.3 billion Shillings by the Uganda National Roads Authority- UNRA, and another 16.3 billion Shillings loss to the tax payer caused by a 60 months delay in the design review of Masaka-Bukakata road.