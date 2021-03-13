Olive Nakatudde
13:47

UNRA Throws Away sh7.3 BN as Work Ministry also Flushes sh16.3BN in Masaka

13 Mar 2021, 13:47 Comments 156 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Auditor General John Muwanga. Olive Nakatudde

In short
Out of the 23.6 billion Shillings, Auditor General John Muwanga notes nugatory expenditure in interest on delayed payments to contractors totaling 7.3 billion Shillings by the Uganda National Roads Authority- UNRA, and another 16.3 billion Shillings loss to the tax payer caused by a 60 months delay in the design review of Masaka-Bukakata road.

 

