UNRA to Evict 413 Encroachers on Bombo-Kafu Road Reserve

Engineer Moses Nyakaana says that the structures are illegal and obstructing the drivers which have led to accidents along the highway. He adds that the affected people have been ordered to vacate the road reserve before the planned mass eviction.
UNRA to Evict 413 Encroachers on Bombo-Kafu Road Reserve6 Mar 2019, 20:20 Comments 140 Views Misc Updates
