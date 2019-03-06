Brian Luwaga
UNRA to Evict 413 Encroachers on Bombo-Kafu Road Reserve

Engineer Moses Nyakaana says that the structures are illegal and obstructing the drivers which have led to accidents along the highway. He adds that the affected people have been ordered to vacate the road reserve before the planned mass eviction.

 

Tagged with: road reserve uganda national road authority

