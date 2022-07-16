In short
In a press statement, UNRA says that the road works have been completed and the Wakiso District Local Government has requested to use the ferry for the entire day to transport the equipment to the mainland. The ferry operates from 7 am to 6 pm, connecting Entebbe Municipality to Mpigi district.
UNRA to Suspend Nakiwogo-Buwaya Ferry Services On Sunday
In short
