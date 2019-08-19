Brian Luwaga
19:41

Unreliable Rainfall Cripples Chinese Rice Project in Luweero

19 Aug 2019, 19:40 Comments 134 Views Luweero, Uganda Agriculture Analysis
Liu Jianghua the Financial manager at Kehong Uganda Industrial Development Limited standing poultry cage

Liu Jianghua the Financial manager at Kehong Uganda Industrial Development Limited standing poultry cage

In short
During its inauguration, the company indicated that they intended to inject USD 220 million (over 748 billion Shillings) to recruit more than 25, 000 workers. The Chinese also promised to develop an integrated Agricultural Park to include rice farms, poultry, livestock, processing plants, training and modern agricultural technologies among other services.

 

Tagged with: Chinese Agricultural Industrial park project kehong uganda industrial development limited
Mentioned: Lubenge Wetland

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.