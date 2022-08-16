Unreliable Water Supply Persists in Luwero Towns

In short
Wobulenzi and Luwero Town Councils were connected to the National Water and Sewerage Corporation grid in April 2013 and has since expanded to Bombo, Ndejje and Zirobwe town councils. However, nine years later, several residents and local leaders remain unsatisfied with the Corporation for its failure to ensure reliable supply as well as connect some zones.
Unreliable Water Supply Persists in Luwero Towns16 Aug 2022, 12:51 Comments 88 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: unreliable water supply in luweero
Mentioned: National Water and Sewage Corporation-NWSC
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.