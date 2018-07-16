Davidson Ndyabahika
UNSA Demands Social Media Tax Exemption for Students

16 Jul 2018, 17:29 Comments 205 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Science and technology Updates
Edgar Ayebazibwe, the UNSA Assistant National General Secretary addressing journalists at Makerere University Guest House on Monday

The students leaders under their umbrella body Uganda National Students Association UNSA have maintained that the tax was unreasonable and want government to expedite the process meant to review the recently passed Excise Duty law.

 

