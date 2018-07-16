In short
The demand stems from a survey conducted in 81 schools in 34 districts in Eastern Uganda in which majority of the pupils in candidate classes were sitting examinations without the mathematical sets. Jothan Yamureebire Burobuto, the UNSA National President said the students leaders were shocked to find pupils sitting mathematics examinations with no single one with geometrical requirements.
UNSA Demands Shs.3billion To Procure Mathematical Sets For Candidate Classes
UNSA President Jothan Burobuto addressing journalists in Kampala on Monday at Makerere Guest House Login to license this image from 1$.
